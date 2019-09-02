Florida travelers rush to airport in effort to beat Dorian

Travelers flying to and from Lexington began getting to the airport early Monday morning to beat crowds and weather as Hurricane Dorian approaches land.

One Jacksonville mom flew to the Bluegrass last week for her daughter’s wedding and is now trying to find a way back home.

“We arrived Thursday and it was a little unsettling leaving because we knew the hurricane was coming,” began traveler Becky Houser. “So to prep, we put all of our patio furniture in the house, we lowered the level of the pool water and we turned off all the power in the house.”

Houser planned to board a flight headed for Charlotte from the Bluegrass Airport. From there she would catch a flight to Jacksonville.

“We’re hoping out the flight is on-time today… So we are hoping with any airport closures that they have it won’t be a domino effect,” Houser said.

She told WKYT is flights are canceled, she planned to rent a car and drive back to Jacksonville.

As of Monday morning, only one flight from Orlando was canceled.

