Florida woman jailed for calling 911 because her boyfriend wasn’t being nice

First responders don’t like it when people dial 911 without an emergency.

That’s why deputies in the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office arrested Mary Ann Parrish Monday afternoon.

According to an arrest report reviewed by WFLA, Parrish dialed 911 six times in four hours because her boyfriend wasn’t being nice to her.

The responding deputy said the 40-year-old was still on the phone with a 911 operator when he arrived.

Parrish was charged with misuse of the 911 system.

Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.