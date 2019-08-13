Florida woman taken on police chase during first date

A woman's first date turned into a nightmare when the man refused to pull over for police and led them on a chase, only to ditch her later as he made a run for it.

Florida woman taken on chase when her date decided to flee traffic stop. (Source: WESH, Hearst, Flagler Co. Sheriff's Office/bodycam, Surveillance Video/unsourced via CNN)

The woman, who is not identified, is not facing any charges.

Flagler County sheriff's deputies used stop sticks to disable the car at about 2 a.m. Thursday. The driver bailed on his date as he ran into the woods.

The woman told officers her date didn't reveal anything to her other than he didn't have a drivers license.

The two met on a dating website and decided to stop at a diner on the way back to her house.

On the way, a deputy tried to stop them because of a tag violation. The woman said her date told her that he'd go to jail, so he raced off.

"He was exceeding the speed limit, driving very erratically. She was very scared in the vehicle, she told us. She didn't really know his last name. She knew him by two different first names," said Chief Chris Sepe, Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

The woman was a victim in another case involving a man last month. The incident turned violent and was recorded.

During that separate incident, the man she was seeing but trying to get away from threw himself on her car, shattered her windshield and then attacked her when she got out. He hit her until she lost consciousness.

Thursday, the woman wasn't hurt as her date ran from police, but investigators think he was running from more than just a suspended license.

"If he was saying he's bailing out for that reason - would lead us to believe that maybe there's more in his background that he's hiding," said Sepe.

So far, he has not been captured.

