Flossie becomes a hurricane as it churns west, nearing Hawaii

Flossie strengthened into a hurricane Tuesday afternoon as it continues to churn westward toward the Central Pacific.

At 11 a.m. Tuesday, the National Hurricane Center said Flossie was located 1,045 miles southwest of the southern tip of Baja California ― or 2,299 miles from Hilo.

Flossie’s maximum sustained winds increased to 75 mph with higher gusts, and the storm was moving west near 14 mph.

Flossie is expected to continue strengthening over the next several days, eventually becoming a major hurricane by Thursday.

On its current forecast track, Flossie will enter Central Pacific waters Friday or Saturday.

Flossie comes on the heels of Hurricane Erick, which is expected to pass south of the state.

It is far too early to tell what ― if any ― impact Hurricane Flossie will have on Hawaii, though several forecast models are in agreement that its track brings it close to the state.

Previous tropical cyclones with the name Flossie have had some effect on Hawaii.

A 2013 tropical storm with the name passed brought heavy rain and caused power outages as it passed close to the Big Island and Maui. The center of a hurricane named Flossie in August 2007 passed 100 miles south of South Point before weakening rapidly.

Tropical cyclone names in the eastern North Pacific are used on a six-year cycle.

