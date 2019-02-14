Flowers & White Castle: Merchants spread the love on Valentine’s Day

Flowers and Food are Valentine’s Day staples, and a big day for local businesses.

Take Carol Lynn Originals, for instance, whose custom flower arrangements are in high demand on this particular holiday.

"It's the busiest single one day because everybody obviously wants it on this day," says owner Ruth Babcock.

Carol Lynn Originals has been around for more than 60 years. Carol and Lynn were Babcock’s parents.

"Technically, I've been here for 35 years, but unofficially if you count playpen years I've been here my whole life."

In that time, she's learned how to prepare for the Valentine’s Day rush, which, it turns out, is different depending on the day of the week February 14th falls on.

"Typically for a florist Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursdays are better because they don't tend to go out to dinner.”

In fact, Babcock couldn't give an exact number of orders the store will fill today because they're still taking them!

"So all those last minute people who forgot or whose wives left them a note reminding them it's Valentine’s Day, we can still help you, just give us a call."

While flowers are a classic tradition, White Castle has more recently become an unlikely Valentine's Day hot spot. Since 1991, the fast food chain has been pulling out all the stops for couples like Eric and Gay Herrin.

"56 years we've been married," says Eric.

Despite being pressed for time between bingo and physical therapy for Eric, Gay still wanted to make it a special day.

"I remember the tablecloths and I thought, I want to have lunch where there's tablecloths, so that's why we came," says Gay.

"She's my driver now,” jokes Eric,”so, I go where she does."

Most locations are booked solid for tonight, but the good news is White Castle is extending the celebration an extra day this year. There are still a few spots left tomorrow night.

If you still can't get in, you can call DoorDash or Grubhub for a Love Castle Crave Case. It comes with 10 cheeseburgers, 20 chicken rings, 2 drinks and 2 deserts on a stick.

Last year 30-thousand people celebrated Valentine’s Day with White Castle. They're expecting to see similar numbers again this year.

