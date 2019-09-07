Floyd Co. Sheriff: Mom caught bringing drugs to son in jail

A Floyd County mother has been charged for delivering crystal meth to her son in jail.

According to a post from the Floyd County Sheriff, the jailer contacted deputies Friday morning that he suspected a woman of having drugs in her possession.

After an investigation, deputies found about 12 grams of meth on 58-year-old Francis Kay Henson. A post from the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department says Henson intended to distribute the drugs to her son and other inmates at the jail.

Henson is charged with possession of a controlled substance and promoting contraband.

Additional charges may be forthcoming.

