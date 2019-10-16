Floyd Co. child rescued from hot vehicle, mother arrested

A child is in the care of his grandparents after police pulled him from a hot pickup truck on Tuesday.

According to a Facebook post from the Prestonsburg Police Department, officers received a complaint call reporting the child, who had been left unattended in the vehicle on Cliffside Circle. Investigators say neighbors told them they hadn’t seen an adult in the area for an hour. They also told police the young boy had been crying for some time.

Police say they were on scene within a minute of the complaint call, where they found the 22-month-old boy strapped in a car seat in the rear of the pickup. Officers say the windows were only slightly cracked, with the temperature outside running at 85 degrees.

An officer was able to get into the vehicle and pull the child out. The boy reportedly was dressed in a sweatshirt and sweatpants, both of which were drenched in sweat.

The child was taken to the hospital and found to be dehydrated but in stable condition.

The child’s mother, Crystal Hamilton, of Pikeville, was arrested and taken to the Floyd County Detention Center. She is charged with criminal abuse and wanton endangerment. A mugshot of Hamilton was not immediately available at the time of publication.

The child was placed with his grandparents by the Cabinet for Health and Family Services.

