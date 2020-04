Four new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Floyd County, including three Prestonsburg city workers.

According to sister-station WYMT, two of those city workers are first responders.

The Mayor of Prestonsburg says a police officer and a firefighter have the virus.

All three are reported to be asymptomatic.

Floyd County has ten cases overall. Two of the patients have recovered completely. The rest are isolating at home.