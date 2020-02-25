Floyd County pastor and wife indicted for abusing foster children

A Floyd County couple is facing charges after investigators say they abused foster children in their care.

Thomas Stacy Jr. (Left) and Jennifer Stacy (Right) (WYMT)

Thomas Stacy Jr. and Jennifer Stacy were indicted earlier this month. Investigators say Thomas Stacy is a pastor.

The couple is facing multiple charges of criminal abuse. Thomas is also facing sexual abuse-related charges.

Court documents say the incidents date back between September 2008 and September 2012. The child was seriously injured numerous times.

Officials with the Kentucky State Police say this case came down and was quickly handed to the grand jury.

"A lot of times it takes weeks and weeks to get a case built and have all the forensic interviews with this case, in particular, there was enough evidence that the grand jury heard the case and the warrants were issued the same day the grand jury met," said Kentucky State Police Trooper William Petry.

Jennifer Stacy is due in court in April. There is not a new court date scheduled for Thomas Stacy.