Kentucky's widespread flu outbreak showing signs of getting worse

Flu cases are confirmed in 98 of 120 counties in Kentucky, according to new data from the Department for Public Health.

The Kentucky Department of Public Health has labeled the current flu activity level in the state as widespread. The lab confirmed total for the 2018-2019 season is 5,409 cases.

Fayette County has 168 confirmed cases of the flu. But, the highest numbers of cases are reported in the Louisville and Bowling Green area.

Jefferson County has 2,996 reported cases this season. Bowling Green has 353 confirmed flu cases.