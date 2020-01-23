Flu forces Kentucky schools to close

We're almost at the peak of flu season and health officials say they've seen more cases this season than this time last year.

RELATED: Number of new flu cases on a downward trend across U.S., Kentucky

The illnesses have forced school districts to cancel classes.

In Clay County, schools are not in session for the remainder of the week due to student sickness.

Patricia Oliver, who has five students in the school district, gave kudos to the district for canceling school for the remainder of the week because when "her kids get sick, they get really sick."

"All of them are bad but my 13-year-old who has epilepsy don't end up in the doctor's office as he says he ends up in the hospital," Oliver said. "And now we are dealing with billy and billy has had numerous time he's had strep he's already had the flu this year he don't bounce back when they're sick and week they don't bounce back like we do."

RELATED: Health dept. confirms second flu death in Lexington

Clay County actually cancelled classes last Friday with the holiday on Monday, hoping the four day weekend would be enough to get students healthy. It was not.

So, they're taking a stab at another four day weekend hoping this time kids come back healthy and ready to learn on Monday.

Clay County isn't the only district closed.

Estill County Schools announced Thursday afternoon there will be no school tomorrow or Monday, due to illnesses. Extracurricular activities will continue.