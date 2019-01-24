Flurry of lawsuits surround Rocky Top Furniture fire, closure

Litigation is swirling around a Garrard County business fire and its subsequent closure in a complicated investigation.

Last July, part of the building at Rocky Top Furniture caught fire, with the business then shutting down in November. Now, several entities with vested interests in the business are caught in a whirlwind of lawsuits.

Sandra Spurgeon, the attorney representing Gwen and Tommy Mitchell – the couple who brought Rocky Top Furniture to Bryantsville - explains that prior to the fire, the Mitchells sold the company name to Cardinal Industries but held on to the business’ property, and continued operating the store essentially as landlords.

Following the July fire, however, Spurgeon says Rocky Top Furniture customers started calling the store, saying expensive items they ordered were never delivered.

“In excess of $100,000 as to what we have been able to see, and more from people calling and providing receipts,” says Spurgeon.

There are also new questions being raised as to the cause of the fire that damaged the Rocky Top Furniture building. In court Thursday morning, Spurgeon stated as of now there is no explanation as to how this fire occurred.

“The initial information regarding the fire was that the fire started with the dust collector,” says Spurgeon. “We have learned that was likely not the source, although there is additional testing that needs to be done.”

The attorney representing Cardinal Industries denies any wrongdoing.

A statement from their attorney reads, “My clients categorically deny there was any foul play here. There is absolutely no evidence that this was anything other than a very unfortunate accident and my clients have done everything to comply with the law and good and ethical behavior.”

Additionally, Spurgeon says rent on the business stopped being paid to the Mitchells. In yet another wrinkle in the rocky final days of the business, a third entity, Roundwood Incorporated, is named as a defendant in the lawsuits. The Mitchells allege that company purchased the rights to the business from Cardinal Industries without the Mitchells knowledge an exchange happened. They also claim the exchange happened only hours before the fire started on July 27.

Now, a judge is being called on to settle numerous complaints, such as breach of contract and fire loss. Initially, several complaints were filed in both Garrard and Fayette counties, but a Garrard judge requested the Fayette court hear all of them.