Fmr. Carlisle city clerk pleads guilty to theft, abuse of public trust

The former Carlisle city clerk accused of theft and abuse of public trust has pleaded guilty.

[PREVIOUS: Former Carlisle city clerk arrested for theft, abuse of public trust]

According to court documents, Ann Brierly pleaded guilty to theft by unlawful taking and abuse of public trust.

Brierly was accused of taking more than $10,000 in public funds, between January 2013 and late August 2018, while working as Carlisle city clerk (Bourbon County Detention Center).

Brierly was removed from her position in August 2018.

It is unknown what Brierly was spending the money on, however, court documents show the former clerk's home was foreclosed in November of 2018.

She was indicted in May 2019.

Sentencing is set for February 17.