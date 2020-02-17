Fmr. Carlisle city clerk sentenced for stealing over $10K while in office

A former Carlisle city clerk was sentenced after pleading guilty to stealing thousands of dollars while in office.

Ann Brierly is accused of taking more than $10,000 in public funds while working as Carlisle city clerk (Bourbon County Detention Center)

[PREVIOUS: Fmr. Carlisle city clerk pleads guilty to theft, abuse of public trust]

A judge sentenced Ann Brierly on Monday to five years, but that sentence will be probated.

The prosecutor said that this was a "difficult case" when determining the sentence for Brierly.

She's accused of stealing over $10,000 while she was the Carlisle city clerk.

The defense asked for leniency from the judge, saying that the crime was in part motivated by desperation and that Brierly intended to pay the money back.

Brierly pleaded guilty in January to theft and abuse of public trust.

According to court documents, she stole more than $10,000 in public funds between January 2013 and late August 2018.

Brierly was out on bond prior to her sentencing.