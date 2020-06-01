Fmr. Lexington police chief Anthony Beatty reacts to Sunday protests

Former Lexington police chief Anthony Beatty, the city's first African-American police chief, was out observing the scene last night in downtown Lexington.

WKYT's Kristen Kennedy spoke with him Monday morning about where he drew on some similarities between protests last night and those from his time in service.

Beatty said the social issues at the root of the protests may have changed, but the deep sense of despair is the same. He dealt with riots in downtown Lexington in the early 1990s.

He observed much calmer cries for justice Sunday night in Lexington. He said, from what he observed, people were keeping one another in check, telling others not to throw things, not to harm anyone.

He applauded the work of both the mayor and current police chief, saying they watched what happened in Louisville and they were prepared.

"Many positive things happened," Beatty said. "I'm not saying that nothing bad happened, for the vast majority though of the citizens and the police officers, it was an experience that went off without a hitch. And so we would like to think that if that were to happen again, if we have additional protests, the citizens and the police have the opportunity to show that Lexington is better than what we're seeing all over the country."

Beatty also talked about every person's responsibility to talk about racial inequality, not just the responsibility of local and state leaders.