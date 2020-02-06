Fmr. Richmond teacher indicted on child porn charges

A former teacher has been indicted on child porn charges.

The US Attorney's Office says 48-year-old Larry Dale Foley was indicted in court Thursday on for receipt, distribution, and possession of child pornography.

Foley was arrested in January as a result of an investigation by the FBI.

Foley taught for several years at LaFontaine Preparatory School in Richmond. The FBI said when Foley was arrested that the case did not involve students at the school.

If anyone has more information related to the case, they are should contact the FBI at (859) 254-4038.

If convicted, Foley faces a maximum prison sentence of 20 years.