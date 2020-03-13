Fmr. UK basketball star back in U.S. after being stuck in Italy

One of the best shooters in UK women's basketball history, Maci Morris, was enjoying a very good year, playing professionally in Italy. (Photo: WKYT)
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) – Bell County native and former UK women’s basketball player Maci Morris is back in the United States.

Morris was stuck in Italy amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Friday morning she tweeted, in part, “I made it back home! I want to thank everyone who has checked in on me! That you for your prayers and wishing me safe travel!”

After being one of the best shooters in UK women’s basketball history, Morris went on to play professional basketball in Italy. That country is still under a nationwide lockdown because of COVID-19.

Morris also noted on Twitter that she is in self-quarantine.

 
