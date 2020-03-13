Fmr. UK basketball star back in U.S. after being stuck in Italy

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) – Bell County native and former UK women’s basketball player Maci Morris is back in the United States.
Morris was stuck in Italy amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
Friday morning she tweeted, in part, “I made it back home! I want to thank everyone who has checked in on me! That you for your prayers and wishing me safe travel!”
I made it back home!😁I want to thank everyone who has checked in on me! Thank you for your prayers and wishing me safe travel! It was appreciated so much.❤️❤️— Maci Morris (@Maci4Mo) March 13, 2020
After being one of the best shooters in UK women’s basketball history, Morris went on to play professional basketball in Italy. That country is still under a nationwide lockdown because of COVID-19.
Morris also noted on Twitter that she is in self-quarantine.