Fmr. UK basketball star back in U.S. after being stuck in Italy

Bell County native and former UK women’s basketball player Maci Morris is back in the United States.

Morris was stuck in Italy amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Friday morning she tweeted, in part, “I made it back home! I want to thank everyone who has checked in on me! That you for your prayers and wishing me safe travel!”

I made it back home!😁I want to thank everyone who has checked in on me! Thank you for your prayers and wishing me safe travel! It was appreciated so much.❤️❤️ — Maci Morris (@Maci4Mo) March 13, 2020

After being one of the best shooters in UK women’s basketball history, Morris went on to play professional basketball in Italy. That country is still under a nationwide lockdown because of COVID-19.

Morris also noted on Twitter that she is in self-quarantine.

