Fmr. UK basketball star in Italy during COVID-19 outbreak

One of the best shooters in UK women's basketball history, Maci Morris, was enjoying a very good year, playing professionally in Italy.

But that season has suddenly ended due to the coronavirus in the country.

Now, the Bell County native is doing everything she can to get out of Italy, and back home to Kentucky.

"Once they put all of Italy on lockdown and like everybody started freaking out about but not being able to travel to go home and stuff like that and that's when I start kind of freaking out and I was like I need to get out of here," Maci said.

-Maci says, "A lot of stress just like I spent all night packing my bags because I didn't know when I would be able to leave," she said,

Not only has the game she's loved since her days in Bell County, a Miss Kentucky Basketball, and four stellar years at UK, been taken away from her, but she's watching a culture she came to love, go into hiding from coronavirus.

"Now everything is closed at 6 p.m. you don't see many people walking around and if they do most of them have a scarf or a mask on covering their mouth," Maci said.

Home is a long way off, and her appreciation has grown for simple things back in Kentucky with family.

"My mamas home cooking, I miss it. I miss her food so much," Maci said.

And finally, I asked if she had a message for all her UK fans.

"For sure, I just want to thank everybody for your thoughts and prayers your well wishes on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, everything., she said. "Thank you for thinking about me and I love you guys, you're the best fans ever and go cats!"

With the help of her agent, Maci says she's scheduled to fly out of Italy on Thursday.