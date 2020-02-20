Fmr. classmate wants to honor homeless man found dead in Lexington

A former classmate of a homeless man found dead in Lexington wants to honor him after his death.

Jerry Johnson died last Friday in Lexington. He was originally from Morgan County.

"It took my breath away," said former classmate Patricia McClellan. "It broke my heart."

McClellan found out about the death of her former classmate when she saw his name on the news.

"My memories of Jerry will be that sweet young boy I was laughing and joking in high school no matter what was going on," McClellan said.

Johnson's body was found last Friday beneath the I-75 overpass on Winchester Road.

The Fayette County coroner said he died of hypothermia.

They put out a release Wednesday asking for help to find Johnson's relatives, that's what led McClellan to contact WKYT about her former classmate from Morgan County.

"To have eaten beside them in the cafeteria, to play in the gym with them, to know them as a young person full of life laughter and all that and then to read that they’ve literally froze to death under a bridge in the streets of Lexington Kentucky breaks my heart," McClellan said.

It turns out his family had seen that news and was already in contact with the coroner.

Johnson's niece tells me he was a sweet man who loved living outdoors.

McClellan had hoped to raise money to help pay for a burial, but Johnson's family says he wished to be cremated and brought back to Morgan County.

Now, any money they raise will likely go to help pay for a headstone, and any extra will go to a local shelter, to help others who don't have a home.

McClellan told us she plans to set that fund up at the Commercial Bank in West Liberty.