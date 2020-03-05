Foes push back against medical marijuana bill in Kentucky

Opponents of legalizing medical marijuana in Kentucky have pushed back as the focus shifts to the Senate.

The lineup of opposition Wednesday included a prosecutor and a doctor.

Warren County Commonwealth's Attorney Chris Cohron says more research of medical cannabis is needed. He also warns legalizing it could spark future efforts to allow recreational use.

A bill supporter, Jaime Montalvo, says those arguments are an effort to keep Kentucky among the minority of states that haven't legalized medical cannabis. He's with Kentuckians for Medicinal Marijuana. Medical marijuana is legal in 33 states.

The bill passed Kentucky's House last month.