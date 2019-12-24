Fog snarls flights at Chicago's O'Hare, Midway airports

Travelers walk in and out at Terminal 3 at O'Hare airport in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
By  | 
Posted:

CHICAGO (AP) - Dense fog has caused flight delays and some cancellations at Chicago's O’Hare and Midway international airports early on Christmas Eve during one of the busiest travel days of the holiday season.

The Federal Aviation Administration briefly grounded flights at both airports until about 8 a.m. Tuesday and eased those restrictions as the fog cleared.

By midmorning, nearly 50 flights had been canceled at O’Hare, and more than 70 flights canceled at Midway, split evenly between arrivals and departures.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus