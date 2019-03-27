Lexington's 'On the Table' event focusing on inclusion

People across Lexington will take part in a conversation Wednesday, about how to make the city a better place.

'On the Table' is a day for people to talk about things important to them in Lexington, and how to change and improve them.

Wednesday's event marks the third year for 'On the Table'.

In the past, more than 10,000 people have participated. This year, officials expect to see as many as 15,000.

After looking at data from previous years, organizers decided to change things up.

This year, discussions will be centered around creating a welcoming community, and race relations.

Those conversations will happen at various places across town including the University of Kentucky, Fayette County Schools and churches. You can find a full list here. here.