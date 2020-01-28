Food Network Star Jason Smith making line of decadent dog treats

Jason Smith is a down-home chef who made it big on the Food Network and is now launching treats for our furry friends!

Bakemag.com reports Smith has designed a line of cupcakes made for puppies, called 'cuppies.'

There are a couple of flavors to start. One is called Puppy Pleasures, and the other is called Doggy Daze.

[Listen: Uniquely Kentucky with Amber Philpott Ep. 6 | Food Network Star Jason Smith]

Puppy Pleasures has bananas, carrots, and applesauce in it. Doggy Daze has apples and cheddar cheese in it.

Click here for more on GiGi's Cupcakes.

You can read the full breakdown on Bakemag.com.

The Laurel County native was the first home baker to win on the Holiday Baking Championship in season 3 of the show.

He went on to win Holiday Baking Championship-Kids vs. Adults in 2016 and then Food Network Star.