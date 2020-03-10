Food drive for eastern Kentucky planned next month

A food drive to help organizations feed the hungry in Appalachia is planned next month.

Kentucky Power said in a statement that it has partnered with WYMT-TV and other local businesses and agencies to hold Power Up the Pantry for a second time. Last year, the event collected 7.5 tons of food and more than $17,000 in monetary donations. The daylong event is planned for April 3.

Donations will benefit God’s Pantry Food Bank, which serves food pantries in eastern Kentucky, and Facing Hunger, which serves food pantries in northeastern Kentucky. God’s Pantry Executive Director Michael Halligan says one in six Kentucky residents struggles with hunger.

