Food pantry asks restaurants to consider parting with extra food to help growing hunger needs

Restaurants across Kentucky are still processing how to handle a 'no dine-in' policy handed down by Governor Beshear Monday. However, a Georgetown food pantry says food that could now no longer be needed could go a long way to help others.

The AMEN House food pantry has seen the need rise drastically since state government started attacking the Coronavirus head-on.

Executive Director Michele Carlisle says a normal Tuesday the pantry sees 30 to 40 families requesting assistance. She says that number now sits at 85 families asking for help.

All families have been able to receive help but she says for many restaurants their extra food could help extend their reach in the community.

"If your restaurant is not selling what they thought they would today and you’ve cooked too much, oh my goodness I know people who need it,” said Carlisle.

Carlisle says several restaurants have donated for years and will continue to but for other restaurants that don't want to see food go to waste, the pantry is the perfect option.

Another challenge is shoppers buying more than they need at the store -- forcing many that would not normally turn to a pantry to seek help. Carlisle says society needs to change and understand this situation the state is in will only get better with the public acting out responsibly.

"When you go out and you take all of it, you make it harder on your neighbors no matter what income that they are dealing with so go get what you need but know, that trailer full of food is coming again tomorrow.”

Food or cash donations can be delivered or called into the AMEN House pantry at 319 East Main Street Suite B or by phone at (502) 863-5305.

The pantry is not currently looking for grocery items as donations.

