For nursing homes, symptoms aren't enough to tell who's sick

An investigation at a Seattle-area nursing home concludes that symptoms aren't enough to identify who is infected once the coronavirus enters a long-term care facility.

People without symptoms could have the virus, so it won't work to simply separate residents with symptoms from others.

The report released Friday concluded that as soon as there’s a confirmed case, all health care workers should don masks and other protective garments. It also recommended that residents be isolated as much as possible.

The nursing home was not identified.