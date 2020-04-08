For victims of domestic violence, COVID-19 raises additional concerns

People are spending more time at home, and that can be dangerous if domestic violence is also a part of home life.

Executive Director of GreenHouse17, Darlene Thomas, says one in four Kentuckians will experience domestic violence. She fears that COVID-19 will make things worse as tensions in houses rise, with some people trapped with their abusers.

“You’ve got economic changes in families at the moment which could help raise tensions, you’ve got tension with children not going to school or participating in events, you’ve got all this extra energy in the house,” says Thomas.

Rising tensions, however, aren’t the only contributing factors, says Thomas. She says many survivors simply don’t know where to turn.

“It’s kind of hard to reach out for help when someone might be able to access your every move.”

In times like this, it’s important to ask family and friends how they’re doing, but Thomas says it’s not just about mental health, people also need to think about physical safety.

“Do you feel safe? Is everything good in your house? But we should never presume that things aren’t happening,” suggests Thomas.

She also wants people to know that if they aren’t safe, they aren’t trapped. There are options out there.

“Our Sheriff’s office has been pretty phenomenal making sure that people have access to protective orders and things that they need,” she says.

“GreenHouse 17 will be ready for you when it’s time,” she concludes.

For anyone experiencing domestic violence, GreenHouse 17 operates a 24-hour hotline that can be reached by dialing 1-800-544-2022.