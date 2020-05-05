Forbes to Sarr: 'Why would you go to Wake for three years...and end up getting your degree at a place like Kentucky?'

Former East Tennessee State head coach Steve Forbes is the new head coach at Wake Forest and ever since he arrived in Winston-Salem, he has had to re-recruit a number of Demon Deacon players that have entered the transfer portal, including Olivier Sarr.

The 7-foot center averaged 13.7 points and 9.0 rebounds per game last season as a junior and Forbes is going all-in on keeping his star in a Wake Forest uniform.

Forbes and his staff met with Sarr over the weekend and on Tuesday afternoon, the new Wake Forest head man spoke with The Drive with Josh Graham (WSJS) in Winston-Salem and made a jab at Kentucky.

The Wildcats are expected to be a serious contender for Sarr.

“I think the most important thing is, why would you go to Wake for three years, put all that time in to get this prestigious degree, and end up getting your degree at a place like Kentucky?”

“That got a chuckle out of him," added Forbes. "That’s no disrespect to Kentucky, I obviously respect them, but you know what I mean. I just think there’s a lot to be said for putting all that work in academically and not being able to finish what you started. I know those things are all important to him, and he’s said that.”

Steve Forbes also spoke with Josh Graham about the school's chances of bringing Sarr back to Wake Forest and he said roughly 50-50.

Sarr's return to Winston-Salem would be big-time news for the program and Forbes said he is doing as much as he can to make that happen.

"It’s a full-court press on him, he’s our No. 1 recruit right now. We’re putting our best foot forward, it’s all we can do. Just trying to build a relationship with him like everyone else is trying to do."