Ford to add 550 jobs to Kentucky Truck Plant

Ford is planning to boost productions of two vehicles made in Louisville.

The company announced it would increase production on the Ford Expedition and the Lincoln Navigator.

The company will also add 550 jobs at the Kentucky Truck Plant and plans to move approximately the same number of jobs from the Louisville Assembly Plant to increase vehicle production by 20 percent.

"Kentucky Truck Plant is home to two of Ford and Lincoln's most successful vehicles," Ford vice president of North American manufacturing John Savona was quoted saying in a press release received by WAVE-TV. "After seeing a continued increase in customer demand for Expedition and Navigator, we are boosting production for a second time to meet it."

According to Ford, vehicle production will officially increase after the summer shutdown in July.

