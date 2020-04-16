Forecastle 2020 canceled; other music festivals affected by COVID-19 outbreak

The 2020 Forecastle music festival has been canceled.

The three-day event in Louisville was originally scheduled to happen in mid-July.

Organizers say the health and safety of everyone involved are their top priorities.

Those who have purchased tickets will receive an email with instructions on receiving an automatic refund.

Another event, the Romp Music Festival in Owensboro, is also being postponed. It was scheduled for late June.

WKYT is also reaching out to organizers of the Railbird music festival in Lexington. That event is scheduled to take place at Keeneland in late August.

