Forecastle Festival: The Killers, Avett Brothers among headlining acts for Louisville festival

The Forecastle Festival has announced its 2019 acts, and several popular bands will be performing in Louisville.

The Killers, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals and The Avett Brothers are the headlining acts for each day of the festival, which goes from Jul. 12-14.

Other notable names performing are Portugal. The Man, Nelly, Tyler Childers and Chvrches.

Tickets go on sale Feb. 13 at ForecastleFest.com. A limited quantity is available at $164.50 plus fees, and there are layaway plans for those who don't want to pay for it all upfront. There are also VIP packages available.