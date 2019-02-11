Forecastle Festival: The Killers, Avett Brothers among headlining acts for Louisville festival

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - The Forecastle Festival has announced its 2019 acts, and several popular bands will be performing in Louisville.

The Killers, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals and The Avett Brothers are the headlining acts for each day of the festival, which goes from Jul. 12-14.

Other notable names performing are Portugal. The Man, Nelly, Tyler Childers and Chvrches.

Tickets go on sale Feb. 13 at ForecastleFest.com. A limited quantity is available at $164.50 plus fees, and there are layaway plans for those who don't want to pay for it all upfront. There are also VIP packages available.



 
