A grand jury has indicted a former Carlisle city clerk on the counts of theft and abuse of public trust.

A Nicholas County indictment accuses Ann Brierly, 60, of taking more than $10,000 between January 2013 until late August 2018, when Brierly was removed from her position.

Brierly was removed from her position in August 2018.

Nicholas County Deputies arrested Brierly Wednesday morning. She is being held in the Bourbon County Detention Center on a $13,500 bond.