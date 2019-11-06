Former Clark Co. school to become transition home for veteran women

Volunteers gathered Wednesday morning at a former school in Clark County to help create a special place for female veterans transitioning back into civilian life.

Volunteers add a new coat of paint to the wall, as they prepare the former school to become a transitional home. (Photo: WKYT/Krista Frost)

"They are transitioning an old elementary school into transitional housing for women veterans," says Donnie Spickard, Operations Manager at Home Depot.

It’s a project Phyllis Abbott thought of years ago. She’s the founder of Lady Veterans Connect.

"I did about a year’s research and found there's nothing really out there for women veterans at all,” says Abbott.

That’s something she wanted to change, and she believes this transitional home will do that.

"This will be a safe place for them to come and heal and go through different life skills"

With 8 rooms and 32 beds, this facility will give those veterans job training, financial planning classes, nutritional and yoga classes, and even a class focused on restoring relationships.

But today, they're just trying to get the finishing touches together.

"Today we're painting hallways, painting cafeterias, replacing ceiling tiles, replacing some cove base, basic maintenance to get them ready to open," says Spickard.

The project is a big one, with plenty of things still to do, but the goal is to have this transitional house open by the end of 2019.

Home Depot partnered with Lady Veterans Connect on the project. They’ve donated $6,000 worth of products along with volunteers to help with the construction.