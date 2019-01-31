Former Covington Catholic basketball player indicted on rape, sodomy charges

A grand jury has indicted a former Covington Catholic basketball player on rape and sodomy charges.

Gray affiliate FOX19 in Cincinnati reports a Boone County grand jury indicted 18-year-old Jacob Walter of Burlington Thursday morning.

Authorities say Walter raped and sodomized a woman in December 2018. The victim tried to get Walter to stop, but he dismissed her during the assault. He would call the victim after the sexual assault stating he was sorry. The victim suffered injuries on several parts of her body.

Court documents also showed Walter was charged with sentenced as a juvenile to 30 days in house detention with his parents in a May 2018 case.

The 7-foot, 300 pound Walter helped lead Covington Catholic to a state championship in 2018. He received a scholarship offer to play at Xavier University but was not on the fall roster.