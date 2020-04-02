Former EKU president, wife stuck on cruise ship

A former president of Eastern Kentucky University and his wife have found themselves among hundreds stuck on a cruise ship in the Atlantic.

It's been more than a month since former EKU president Doug Whitlock and his wife, Joanne, left their home in Kentucky aboard the Coral Princess.

“We left home on Sunday, March 1,” explains Whitlock. “Doesn’t look like we’re going to get off the ship until Saturday, April 4.”

Theirs is one of several cruise ships coming back to America with people who have tested positive for COVID-19 onboard.

They were originally supposed to fly back to America in March from Buenos Aires, but the government in Argentina wouldn't let that happen.

“The only people they would let off the ship there were people with confirmed flight reservations for that day, and our flights were not until the twenty-first,” says Whitlock.

Whitlock says, at first, he and his wife thought the ship had avoided any exposure to COVID-19 and their travels seemed to be going smoothly.

“We felt very safe because we have been on here so long with nobody with any symptoms we thought we were kind of insulated from it,” he says.

That changed earlier this week, however, when some passengers starting showing flu-like symptoms, and the captain announced test results had come back positive for the virus.

“Somewhere along the line, somebody carried the bug aboard and now they are dealing with it,” says Whitlock.

The Whitlocks are now confined to their room, with meals brought to them. Their current plan is to disembark in Ft Lauderdale on Saturday, knowing they could be quarantined, and then return home to Kentucky where they plan to self-quarantine.

“If the air travel passes through,” says Whitlock. “I’ve got a rental car reserved and we’ll take that route. That’s about a 1000-mile haul.”