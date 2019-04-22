Former Estill County teacher now accused of punching child

A former Estill County High School teacher who authorities say didn't report sexual messages between a man and a student is now accused of punching a juvenile.

A Kentucky State Police arrest report states Sherry Murphy is facing the new allegations while troopers were investigating the messages sent by Torstein Torsteinson, who Murphy was in a relationship with. Torsteinson is accused of getting with Murphy in an effort to get closer to a student at Estill County High School. Murphy is accused of knowing of the messages, but she didn't report them to authorities.

Troopers say on Apr. 18, investigators learned Murphy hit a female juvenile in the mouth, injuring her. The attack happened in January at Murphy's home. Murphy is also accused of forcing the child to lie to social services and the school district about the attack.

Murphy, who was already charged with unlawful transaction with a minor, tampering with physical evidence and failure to report child abuse, is now facing additional charges of child abuse and intimidating a participant in the legal process. She remains on home incarceration because of a back injury.