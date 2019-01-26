Former Harlan County Constable arrested in connection to robbery

A former Harlan County Constable is being accused in the armed robbery of a home earlier this week.

According to television station WYMT, Brandon Haynes was arrested early Wednesday morning in connection to a robbery last Monday.

Kentucky State Troopers say Haynes, reportedly armed with a handgun, entered a home with another person and told the homeowner they were taking everything.

Investigators say Haynes and the second man admitted to planning the robbery, however, no items were reported taken.

Haynes was arrested and taken to the Harlan County Detention Center.

The identity of the second suspect in the robbery has not been released.

