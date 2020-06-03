Former Harrison Co. constable convicted of sex offenses with minor

A former Harrison County constable has been convicted by a federal jury for using a minor to produce sexually-explicit images and videos.

On Tuesday, 37-year-old William Fields, Jr. was convicted of two counts of employing, using, persuading, enticing, or coercing a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of making a visual depiction of that conduct.

According to testimony, Fields used a 17-year-old minor to produce sexually explicit images in the back of an ambulance in Bourbon County, on March 17, 2019.

Evidence also revealed that Fields used the same minor to produce five videos and two images of sexually explicit conduct at the Emergency Medical Training Facility in Bourbon County, on March 23, 2019.

Fields was indicted in October 2019. He will appear for sentencing on September 4. He faces a minimum of 15 years and a maximum of 60 years in prison.

