Former Jackson County treasurer pleads guilty in $160,000 scheme

The U.S. Department of Justice has announced a former Jackson County treasurer has pleaded guilty to identity theft and wire fraud stemming from a scheme which took $160,000 from the county.

Beth Sallee, 38, of McKee, pleaded guilty to the two counts in federal court Tuesday morning. She will be sentenced Jun. 18.

Sallee's plea states she admitted to misusing her position to write checks totaling more than $160,000 for herself without the county fiscal court's approval. The money went to her personal checking account.

The former treasurer is also accused of forging signatures of other county employees. She attempted to hide the scheme by removing financial documents and using white-out to obscure page numbers.