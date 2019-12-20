Former KSP Commissioner: Patrick Baker guilty 'without a doubt'

Patrick Baker and his attorney talked to reporters for the first time since being pardoned. (WKYT)
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Matt Bevin, R-Kentucky, took to the radio to defend some of his pardons.

In a radio interview with Terry Meiners of WHAS, former governor Matt Bevin said he believed some of the people he pardoned were innocent.

Another pardon receiving a lot of attention is Bevin's pardon of Patrick Baker, who was sentenced for the death of Donald Mills.

The Courier-Journal reported that over the summer, Governor Bevin had asked then-KSP Commissioner Rick Sanders to investigate Baker's case.

Sanders reportedly told Bevin that Baker was guilty "without a doubt."

A group of Kentucky lawmakers has asked attorney general Daniel Cameron for an investigation into some of those pardons.

