Former Kentucky bus driver pleads guilty to DUI after crash

A former Oldham County school bus driver has pleaded guilty to driving under the influence when she crashed her bus with 33 students aboard.

54-year-old Lesley Harvey pleaded guilty Wednesday to DUI and multiple counts of wanton endangerment, according to the Oldham Era.

On March 15, Harvey is said to have hit several poles at the entrance to the Lake Pointe Subdivision in Oldham County.

No students were hurt in the crash.

Harvey’s blood-alcohol content was measured at .13, which is more than six times higher than the legal limit of .02 for someone operating a school bus, according to WAVE3.

Harvey was sentenced to 13 months in jail, ordered to attend rehab and must forfeit her driver’s license for 120 days.

