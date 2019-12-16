Former Kentucky education commissioner named inaugural dean at Belmont University

Kentucky's former education commissioner has a new job in Tennessee.

Dr. Wayne Lewis Jr. has been appointed to serve as the inaugural dean of Belmont University's School of Education.

Lewis resigned from his position in Kentucky's department of education after newly-elected Governor Andy Beshear, D-Kentucky, reorganized the school board.

“I am deeply honored by the opportunity to serve as Belmont University’s inaugural dean of the School of Education. There is not another institution in the country with a history, mission, and story like Belmont’s,” said Lewis.

Lewis' new role is effective Jan. 1, 2020.