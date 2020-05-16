Former Kentucky first lady and Miss America, Phyllis George, dies at 70.

Former Kentucky first lady and Miss America, Phyllis George has died at age 70.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports George died Thursday at the University of Kentucky Medical Center of a blood disorder.

“Phyllis was a fighter and her children have shown her incredible love during this struggle,” said former GovernorJohn Y. Brown Jr. “She was an incredible first lady for Kentucky.”

Brown said she developed a rare blood disorder in her 30s and was told she would have problems with it as she got older.

The Herald-Leader reports George used her celebrity status as Miss America 1971 and her pioneering experience for women in sportscasting to help Brown win Kentucky's 1979 race for governor.

“We had fun every day during our time in the Capitol and kept an amicable relationship throughout the years,” said Gov. Brown.

According to the Herald-Leader the Browns divorced in 1998. They have two children. Lincoln Tyler George Brown, a Lexington entrepreneur, and Pamela Ashley Brown, who is White House correspondent for CNN.

George was a businesswoman, author and actress.

The Herald-Leader says in 1975, George joined the cast of CBS Sports’ “The NFL Today.” She co-hosted live pre-game shows before National Football League games. She was one of the first women to hold a job like this. In 1978, she worked on a TV news version of People magazine and in 1985 became a co-anchor of CBS Morning News for eight months. In 2000, she played a minor role in the film, “Meet the Parents.”