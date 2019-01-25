Former Kentucky lawmaker, insurance commissioner Don Stephens dies at 81

Former Kentucky lawmaker and insurance commissioner Don Stephens has died at the age of 81.

Stephens, an Army veteran, represented the 79th District in the State House during the 1970s. He was also a former state insurance commissioner and commissioner of the state's Alcoholic Beverage Control.

He and his wife Barbara opened the Pepper Hill preschool in Lexington in 1964 and the summer camp in Jessamine County 11 years later.

Stephens is survived by his wife and three children including WKYT's Deann Stephens.

His visitation is scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday at Central Christian Church. The funeral follows at 11 a.m.