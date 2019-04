Kentucky State Police have arrested a man who was previously employed as a county probation and parole officer for sex crimes and official misconduct.

Troopers arrested Ronald R. Tyler, 51, and charged him with first-degree rape and sodomy along with first-degree official misconduct.

Tyler previously worked in Bullitt County. He was placed in jail in late March.

Troopers are expected to release more details once they present the case to the grand jury.