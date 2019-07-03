Report: Former Kentucky quarterback Jared Lorenzen dies at 38

Former Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Jared Lorenzen has died at the age of 38.

Jeremy Schapp of ESPN announced his mother confirmed Lorenzen's passing Wednesday.

Born in Covington, Lorenzen is one of the most recognizable Kentucky Wildcats football players of all time. After being a standout athlete at Highlands High School in Fort Thomas, Lorenzen would commit to Kentucky to play at Kentucky starting with the 2000 season.

Known as the "Hefty Lefty," his size made him a fan favorite as he started all four years while with the team. Lorenzen would join the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent. He was on the team that defeated the previously-unbeaten New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLII.

After spending some time in the NFL, Lorenzen's weight would become the source of many health problems. He weighed in at nearly 600 pounds before starting a documentary series profiling his weight loss journey.

In the documentary, Lorenzen was very candid about his struggles with his weight. He said in the first episode he would "die in five years" if he didn't take steps to lose weight.

Kentucky Sports Radio's Matt Jones tweeted a statement from the family, confirming Lorenzen's death. The family thanked the public for their support and asked for privacy.

