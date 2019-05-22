Former Kentucky teacher pleads guilty to child porn charges

DIXON, Ky. (WKYT) - A former Kentucky middle school teacher has pleaded guilty to child pornography charges.
Gray affiliate WFIE reports Lucia Jenkins entered a guilty plea in federal court on two counts of distributing and receiving child pornography.
Jenkins, who worked at Webster County Middle School, was arrested on the charges in 2017 while Kentucky State Police detectives were conducting a death investigation. Troopers searched a cellphone belonging to Jenkins which had a child being involved in a sexual performance.
Troopers also accused Jenkins of trafficking methamphetamine and other drugs.