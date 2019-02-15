Former Laurel Co. girls' basketball coach indicted on sex charges

A grand jury in Laurel County returned an indictment against a former South Laurel girls’ basketball coach Friday.

Jonathan Lee Walker was indicted on a charge of 1st degree sexual assault with a minor under the age of 18.

The indictment says the incident happened on or about Nov. 2, while Walker was “in a position of authority or special trust.” The citation does not state whether or not the student was a participating member of the basketball team.

According to television station WYMT, at the time of the incident, Laurel County School officials said they were also conducting an investigation, and that Walker had been suspended. It was later revealed that a new coach had been hired, and that Walker was no longer part of the girls’ basketball program.

