Former Lexington police chief's family celebrates mom's 85th birthday with social distancing in mind

While so many events are being canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, like concerts, tournaments, and even church services, parades seem to be on the rise.

Whether they are for teachers showing support for their students or, like Monday, to celebrate a milestone birthday.

More specifically, Mrs. Helen Beatty's 85th birthday and her family and friends weren't about to let the day pass unrecognized.

"Traditionally on the five-year mark, we've had a big event," her son Anthany Beatty said. "But, this year we had to figure out something different to do."

So, they hopped on the train that's been sweeping social media and planned a drive-by celebration.

As the mom of Lexington's former police chief, there was no shortage of people wanting to wish her a happy birthday.

"My mom's the type of person that she likes to go and be around a lot of people, and she's been stuck in the house for the last three weeks or so," her son Derek Beatty said. "So, she'll be glad to know that people are thinking about her this way."

All the while, keeping Governor Andy Beshear's guidelines in mind by social distancing and staying in their cars, and in writing by displaying several signs surrounding the birthday girl reminding why we're making these sacrifices.

"We're willing to do this for Mom, keeping social distance in mind, but at the same time giving a large family the chance to see her and wave at her when they go by," Anthany Beatty said. "Also to interact with each other from a distance, keeping in mind we've all been isolated and pretty much in our homes for several weeks now."

Her family said five years from now at her next milestone birthday, they hope to be celebrating all together without the masks and social distancing.