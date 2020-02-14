Fmr. Lincoln County teacher accused of drinking and driving with child in car

A former Lincoln County High School employee has been arrested and charged with wanton endangerment for an incident that occurred in the Lincoln Plaza parking lot on Feb. 11.

Officials with Lincoln County schools say 34-year-old Courtney Martin was drinking alcohol while driving with a child in the vehicle and congregating with LCHS students.

Detectives with the Stanford Police Department opened an investigation after allegations were made to officers that Martin was driving with the child and acting erratically.

It was also alleged that Martin engaged in sexual misconduct with an 18-year-old student. No criminal charges will be filed due to the age of the student.

Lincoln County Schools Superintendent Mike Rowe released the following statement:

“Our heart goes out to those affected by the events that resulted in the arrest of Courtney Martin. Our primary concern is always for the safety and well-being of our students and the members of our school community. The Professional Code of Ethics for Kentucky Certified Personnel explicitly states a teacher shall not engage in any sexually related behavior with a student with or without consent. The Lincoln County School system maintains high standards for all our employees and these allegations stand in stark contrast to our expectations.”

Martin resigned from her position on Feb. 13.

The Stanton police chief says additional charges may be following, related to the distribution of alcohol to minors.

Martin reportedly admitted to drinking and driving with a child in the vehicle.

She is currently being held in the Lincoln County Regional Jail on $5,000 bond.